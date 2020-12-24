The Elves of Christmas, a group of helpers for Santa Claus, visited nine terminally ill children around the Kansas City area on Christmas Eve.

The St. Joseph Police Department assisted with loads of gifts being dropped on the doorstep of Aiden Sarnowski, a 6-year-old in St. Joseph who is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma. Assisting the officers was another child, Corinthian “CJ” Franklin. He is a 6-year-old from Olathe who is ill with Leukemia.

Franklin got to ride with the officers, virtually that is. Officer Matt Kneib had CJ on Zoom as they surprised Aiden.

"CJ out of Kansas City got to ride with us and we took him on a ride along in our bearcat to deliver presents to a child here in St. Joe named Aiden. And he got to be the one to experience the whole thing and drop presents off,” Kneib said. “Going up to the door knocking on [Aidens] door and telling [CJ] to knock on the door I could hear him knocking on his coffee table over the phone so it was an awesome experience.”

Aiden's father Aaron Sarnowski, said the minute the group of law enforcement left, Aiden tore through presents for 45 minutes and then played police around the house.

“He’s 6 years old and essentially either than the fact that he’s bald right now you really wouldn’t be able to tell much about him having the condition that he has. He’s a very happy very joyous little boy,” he said. “He’s a very happy little boy. He’s very playful he loves to play he’s all over the place.”

Aiden got to play inside the BearCat vehicle, open presents like a new TV, nerf and water guns, and many police badges.

“He’s been battling cancer for two years now and doing well at it. He is spoiled, he our world here,” Sarnowski said.

And getting to watch Aiden's excitement and energy first hand, gave some officers a better Christmas.

“We unfortunately see a lot of terrible and yucky stuff this time of year and all year but to have the opportunity to do something like this it’s heartwarming,” Kneib said. “That was heartwarming. It’s cold out but that, if you experience that and don’t get a warm feeling then you’re not feeling that Christmas spirit.”