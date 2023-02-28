The open road beckons many people, inspiring everything from extensive adventures to short weekend jaunts. Whether a road trip lasts a few weeks or a few days, certain items should be packed along for the ride to ensure safety and convenience.
1. Safety items
Trips necessitate planning for the unexpected. When it comes to driving, that means certain maintenance tools and equipment. Some items to keep in a car include:
- jumper cables
- spare tire/car jack
- antifreeze
- motor oil
- windshield washer fluid
- flashlight and batteries
- emergency blanket
- nonperishable food/water
- spill-proof gas can
- flares or traffic cones
- plastic funnel
- first aid kit
2. Important documents
Don't forget to bring along the necessary documents for operating a motor vehicle, including your driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. Be sure that you have valid credit cards, as it may be challenging to find an ATM in some rural areas. Keep in mind that cash is often king, so have some bills stashed away when credit cards are not accepted. In addition, tuck away a paper map, as cell phone signals may not be strong in mountainous areas or where coverage is blocked for other reasons.
3. Diversions
Long drives require entertainment to keep passengers occupied, no matter the age. Playing cards, portable video games, books, puzzles, movies, and more can be brought along to pass the hours on highways and byways.
4. Gadgets
Ours is a digital world in which technology reigns supreme. Be sure to bring along various device chargers, cameras, power banks, GPS devices, Bluetooth converter, and any other gadget that can make traveling more convenient.
5. Comfort items
Some creature comforts can make traveling more indulgent. Travel pillows, window shades, seat warmers, a toiletry bag with moisturizer and eye drops, sunglasses, slip-on shoes, and sunscreen are some of the comforts to include. Comfort items also can be customized depending on your preference.
6. Snacks
Cut back on the number of stops that have to be made by bringing along snacks. Trail mix, granola bars and other items that provide a mix of protein and carbohydrates will keep everyone from becoming hungry on the road.
Weekend road trips can go more smoothly when travelers have some essentials on hand. Customize the list based on who's along for the ride and how long the trip will be.
