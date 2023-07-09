California Plane Crash

Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California.

 Associated Press

MURRIETA, Calif. — Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in a field and burst into flames during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn Saturday at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The crash of the Cessna C550 business jet occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Murrieta, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

