Bills Bears Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jumps into the arms of tackle Spencer Brown after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of a game in Chicago on Saturday.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago.

Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game’s closing minutes, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most touchdowns in a player’s first five NFL seasons. It highlighted an otherwise subpar outing that helped the Bills (12-3) secure their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row.

