Singer leads Royals to victory and series win vs Tigers Associated Press Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 to earn their first winning homestand in nearly a year.Singer (3-3), who last won June 8 against Toronto, repeatedly escaped trouble to go six innings, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks.The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs to start the game but scored only one run via Harold Castro’s sacrifice fly.Detroit opened the fourth with three consecutive singles, but their rally was stifled when Jonathan Schoop was thrown out trying to score by right fielder Edward Olivares.Schoop has an 11-game hitting streak, batting .381 (16 for 42).Singer walked the bases full in the sixth, then struck out Spencer Torkelson and Akil Baddoo to end the threat.Scott Barlow worked the ninth for his 15th save.With series wins against Cleveland and Detroit, the Royals concluded their first winning homestand since July 23-29 last year.Andrew Benintendi had two singles, his tenth multi-hit game in his past 16 starts. He is hitting .414 (24 for 58) over that span.Benintendi, named to his first All-Star Game this week, scored ahead of Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI double during a four-run fourth inning.Rivera extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.With the bases loaded, Olivares reached on Schoop’s error as two crossed the plate.Hunter Dozier added an RBI triple the following inning against Tarik Skubal (6-7), who is 1-6 in his last seven starts while posting a 7.46 ERA.Skubal went six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, fanning five.UP NEXTThe Tigers begin a four-game series in Cleveland Thursday. RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 11.51 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to make the start opposite RHP Tristan McKenzie (6-6, 3.47).The Royals begin a four-game series in Toronto on Thursday. Probable starting pitchers have not been announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Baseball Sport Series Homestand Streak Jonathan Schoop Andrew Benintendi × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Car flips in two-vehicle crash on the Belt Election Missouri Farm Bureau endorses Luetkemeyer Music Dual events bring summer festivities Downtown on Friday Business Wedding season keeps businesses busy More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.