Many people wish they could read every day but find it hard to make time to crack a book. Reading is an invaluable pastime, but nowadays it's easier than ever to get distracted.
Reading stimulates the brain and it may slow down the progression or development of cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Reading can induce calm and help reduce stress. It also helps a person become a better writer and communicator by improving readers' vocabularies.
The joy of reading is not unknown to the general public. In fact, a 2012 study by the Pew Research Center found that adults read an average of 17 books each year. Here are some strategies to find more time to read.
Set very small goals
People who make any type of resolution Ñ including plans to read more Ñ may find they're unable to keep their goals if they make things too challenging. Keep your reading goals realistic. Make a tiny tweak in existing habits, like aspiring to read 10 pages of a book during down time in lieu of scrolling social media for 15 minutes. Manageable chunks can add up and are easy to maintain.
Make reading fun
Remember the days of being assigned books in school only to push off reading until the last possible minute? That may have been because the subject matter simply didn't interest you. Pick books that you'll enjoy, even if they are not the most intellectual or culturally relevant. If reading about a favorite sports player or the latest beach romance is what gets you turning pages, have at it.
Join a book club
A book club is an opportunity to read as well as socialize. Having firm deadlines to complete a book and then the opportunity to discuss the plot and characters may be the motivation you need to pick up your book on a regular basis. Plus, fellow club members can keep you on target.
Change commuting methods
Switching to public transportation or participating in a carpool can free up more time for reading while going to and from work (or school). Reading a little on lunch breaks, during wait times at medical appointments, in the school lot waiting for classes or sports practices to let off, or even in the bathroom also can help you read more often.
There are many steps people can take to achieve their goals of reading more.
