Kim Sigrist will lead the Center for Service at Missouri Western State University. Sigrist is currently Missouri Western’s executive director of enrollment management.

“Kim is a Griffon through and through, and her love for the university and our students combined with her strong ties to the community will provide outstanding opportunities for our students to volunteer with area agencies,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president.

The Center for Service provides students with opportunities to learn and serve by connecting them with volunteer opportunities in the community. Students can earn elective credits for their community service.

“Meaningful service experience goes well beyond earning elective credits,” Sigrist said. “We believe our students can gain experiences that will benefit them as they graduate and enter the workforce while at the same time instill a lifelong passion for serving the community.”

Sigrist graduated from Missouri Western with a Bachelor of Science Technology in business management/legal studies. Her current time at Missouri Western started in 2015, serving as administrative assistant in the Department of Athletics, then executive associate to the president and secretary to the board of governors before moving to her enrollment management role earlier this year.

Previously at Missouri Western, she served as an employee relations clerk, admissions counselor and director of the Pass the Power adult literacy program. Sigrist also worked for the St. Joseph School District for 10 years.

Sigrist is a member of Missouri Western’s Gold Coat Club Board of Directors and is a former member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors. She and her husband Robert are longtime members of the Western League of Excellence and United Way Crystal Circle.