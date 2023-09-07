CoreCivic's

CoreCivic’s Leavenworth Detention Center, which previously held pre-trial detainees charged with federal crimes could become a detention facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

 Missouri Independent

A private pretrial detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas, beset with violence when it closed in 2021 could house individuals detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

For years, Nashville-based CoreCivic operated the Leavenworth Detention Center, which held individuals charged — but not convicted — with federal crimes from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and western Missouri. Now it could reopen to house undocumented immigrants facing removal.

