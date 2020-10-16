As they say on Broadway, the show must go on, and the ladies of the Runcie Club are thriving in the virtual world during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding new members and continuing to connect with each other and the community at large.

A local philanthropic and educational club of approximately 170 women, The Runcie Club has been in existence for 126 years, making it one of the oldest continuously operating women’s clubs in the nation. The group meets 12 times a year for lunch, an optional book club and a program, twice each in the months of September, October, November, March, April and May. However, this fall the pandemic made it imperative to find a safer way to meet, with some club members at higher risk during the pandemic.

After cancelling meetings in April and May, the club officers decided during the summer to jump on the Zoom bandwagon. The Rolling Hills Library has made virtual meeting rooms available on Zoom, with more features and longer meeting times than the free accounts offered to individuals. The Runcie Club scheduled meetings of both the book club and the membership on the library’s platform.

The officers were concerned some members would be afraid to try Zoom saying they were not “tech savvy,” but this was not the case.

“These ladies are so impressive and open to learning new technology to stay connected in their community,” said Michelle Mears, second vice president of the club. “Once they get a feel for it, they are off and running.”

So far, the club officers have been pleased with the attendance at the virtual meetings, and members have expressed their gratitude at being able to connect with friends and listen to the usual programs of presenters. At the world affairs meeting in September, attendees heard about Korea, and in October they learned about Guatemala.

For the general meeting in September, members learned about modern Western square dancing from the Savannah Sashayers, and they are scheduled in October to hear from the St. Joseph Museums about the care of and contributions to historical collections. Meetings for November include a program on South Africa and a musical performance from some local ladies.

Ladies may join The Runcie Club with recommendations from three current members. For more information, contact Lynn Hudson at lhud@stjoelive.com.