For Patrick Mahomes, a player unlike any other proved worthy to receive a contract unlike any other.

While it was thought the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would receive a deal that would transcend football, Monday’s announcement of a 10-year extension became one unlike any sports has ever seen.

According to Steinberg Sports, Mahomes’ agency, the deal is worth up to $503 million and up to $477 million in “guaranteed mechanisms.” The largest deal in the NFL prior to Mahomes was a five-year, $150 million contract for Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform.

“He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Since the Chiefs traded up to the No. 10 overall pick in 2017 to draft Mahomes out of Texas Tech, he has set unprecedented marks in just two seasons. He’s the fastest player to 7,500 yards passing, doing so in just two years — he served as Alex Smith’s backup in 2017.

He’s won a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and delivered Kansas City the team’s first championship in 50 years in February.

And between now and 2031, there is little chance Mahomes or the Chiefs decide to go another way.

“Getting this deal done has been a priority for us for quite a while now,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community. His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.”

According to NFL Network, Mahomes will get a $10 million signing bonus, then has roster bonuses on a rolling guaranteed basis in the future. In 2027, that includes a $49.4 million bonus. With the deal conditionally guaranteed, it allows the Chiefs short-term flexibility in the cap.

There are multiple tidbits that showcase the unique nature of the contract. Starting in 2022, Mahomes has a $1.25 million incentive for winning an AFC Championship, and the same amount for MVP. That raises the deal from $477 million to $503 million.

Mahomes will receive $83 million-plus in signing bonuses from 2021-23, and the first three years are fully guaranteed. The next five years include roster bonuses all north of $30 million.

The extension includes a $141.48 million injury guarantee.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Mahomes said following the draft he wanted to be a Chief for life and a deal prior to training camp was a desire. It’s the longest deal currently in the NFL and only the sixth 10-plus-year deal in league history, joining Brett Favre, Drew Bledsoe, Daunte Culpepper, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith previously had the NFL’s longest deal at eight years.

Mahomes’ contract is monumental in all of sports. Mike Trout previously had the largest pro sports deal at 12 years and $426.5 million. James Harden is the highest-paid player in the NBA at $228 million.

The most money ever handed out in a football contract was to Matt Ryan in a five-year, $150 million deal. Mahomes’ deal is nearly three times that.

Mahomes reacted to a deal with a video on social media that ended with, “And we’re staying together … for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty.”