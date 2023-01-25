Gardening-Lichens-Moss-Trees

This 2019, photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County, Illinois, shows moss growing at the base of a tree at Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee, Illinois.

 Associated Press

Now that deciduous trees are bare, trunks and branches have taken center stage, and you might be noticing nuances and irregularities that evaded your attention over the summer. For instance, what are those green masses growing on your trees?

Those growths could be either lichens, moss or algae, and the good news is that none are cause for alarm.

