At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at South 20th and Messanie street.

The shots took place next to the Frog Hop Store on Messanie Street, and it's believed the gunfire struck a car window.

Police said there were possibly three victims reported. Two victims were transported by private vehicle to Mosaic. As of now, the third victim is unknown. At this time, it is unknown what caused the altercation.

Police are still investigating the scene. If anyone has additional information, they can reach out to the tips hotline at 816-238-T-I-P-S.