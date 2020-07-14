Five people were in the hospital after a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at South 18th and Charles streets. According to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, when officers arrived on scene they found two gunshot victims, one of whom had suffered a gunshot to the head, who were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care. Wilson said that the victim with a gunshot wound to the head was up and moving when officers arrived. As officers worked the scene, they were notified that three more victims showed up at the hospital, making it a total of five victims. Wilson said there is little known about the suspect at this time. They do know a silver passenger vehicle was involved and that there were multiple subjects inside. Police are asking if the public has any information to contact them.