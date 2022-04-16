Shirley Myers is turning 80 on April 27, 2022. She was born on that date in 1942, in St. Joseph, to Adelia M. Glauser.
Shirley married Robert Myers in St. Joseph on Dec. 15, 1962. He passed Nov. 6, 2001.
They have three sons: Robert R. and Imelda Myers, San Diego, California, Russell Myers, St. Joseph and Randall Myers, Kansas City, Missouri. They also have six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Shirley is pictured with her eighth great-grandchild, Jaxon Makana McDonald, on the Big Island of Hawaii, where Jaxon lives. Trips are also planned to New York City, the Grand Canyon and Lake Powell.
No cards please, as Shirley will be moving soon.
