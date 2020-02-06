ATCHISON, Kan. -- Two inmates face accusations of using water to damage an electrical panel in late 2019, causing a fire that led to the partial evacuation of the Atchison County (Kansas) Jail.

Sheriff Jack Laurie announced that two inmates have been placed under arrest in connection with the mid-December fire, which caused extensive electrical damage. Twenty-one-year-old Nicholas S. Jackson, of Des Moines, Iowa, is held in connection with aggravated arson, and Joshua L. Hosier, 36, of Atchison, is accused of aiding and abetting arson. The pair, who had been in jail in association with other criminal cases, remained in custody in lieu of $50,000 bonds.

On Dec. 14 of last year, a jail cell at the lockup in Atchison became flooded, and inmates assisted in the cleanup of the water by pushing it to floor drains located between cells, where electrical panels also are located. Laurie said that during this cleanup process, jail staff opened the doors to allow inmates access to the drains, at which point an inmate accessed an electrical panel, and another inmate threw water on the components inside. A fire ensued and caused the electrical damage, Laurie said.

Laurie said jail staff have since received training on jail safety and security. Locks have been installed on all electrical panels, and procedures have been changed so that the number of inmates out of their cells during cleanup procedures will be strictly limited. Laurie said efforts are underway to study how flooding can be prevented with new technologies by monitoring how water flows from each cell in a flooding incident.

The total damages amount to about $50,000, Laurie said, while costs to house inmates at other lockups in Jefferson, Brown and Doniphan counties added up to about $13,000. Some inmates received housing at the Leavenworth County Jail at no cost.

“We have been in contact with our insurance company,” Laurie said. “(We are) ... currently in the process of submitting a claim.”

The fire affected 57 inmates, and about 40 inmates were displaced in the days after the fire. Atchison County EMS treated several inmates on site for symptoms consistent with smoke inhalation.