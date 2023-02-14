Kansas St Oklahoma Basketball

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the first half of a game on Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma. 

 Associated Press

NORMAN, Ok. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the year.

