MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson officials are investigating after seven headstones, some dating back to the 1800s, were damaged at a cemetery.

The headstones were knocked over and broken early last week. One was moved onto nearby railroad tracks, KAKE-TV reported.

The damages range from $200 to $500. The McPherson Public Lands Department paid to fix the headstones. Four have been replaced but it could be weeks before the other three are repaired.

"Monument companies are really busy right now with Memorial Day coming up and Covid so we've got it on hold," said public lands director Wayne Burns.

McPherson police say they patrol the cemetery every night but no one saw the vandals.