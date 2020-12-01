Craynes McGinley, 31, suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash on Interstate 35, five miles north of Eagleville, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

McGinley was southbound on I-35 when he crossed the median and struck a vehicle driving northbound.

Randy Allen, 32, and Joshua Thompson, 35, were in the other vehicle and overturned several times. However, they only suffered minor injuries and were transported by Decatur EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital.

McGinley suffered serious injuries and was transported by North Harrison EMS to Decatur County Hospital.

McGinley and Allen were wearing seat belts, but Thompson was not.