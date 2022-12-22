Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center, attends a ruling party congress in January in Pyongyang, North Korea. 

 North Korean government via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it this year alone, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday.

Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh U.N. sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

