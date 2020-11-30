Seniors benefit from cooking for themselves

Aging men and women may be tempted to eschew home cooking entirely. After all, there are plenty of convenient frozen or take-out foods available that can be whipped up in a snap. However, there are certain benefits to cooking your own meals.

John Moore, DO, an Aetna medical director and senior health specialist, says that cooking can be good for helping to stave off cognitive decline. Dr. Moore notes that, when cooking, the mind is put to use following a recipe and learning new skills and tasks.

Furthermore, cooking for oneself can boost seniors’ self-confidence, reassuring them that they can handle an important daily task without having to rely on their family for meals.

As long as it is deemed safe (i.e., no sign of cognitive decline or forgetfulness), seniors should be encouraged to continue cooking.