WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee approved Jerome Powell’s nomination to a second four-year term as chair of the Federal Reserve Wednesday, just hours after the Fed began what will be a difficult effort to combat inflation.
Fed governor Lael Brainard was also approved to serve as the Fed’s vice chair, and the committee endorsed Philip Jefferson, an economist and dean at Davidson College in North Carolina. All three will now be considered by the full Senate. Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State, also advanced to the full Senate on a tie vote in the committee.
If all nominees win Senate confirmation, the Fed will have six of its seven governor positions filled, as it tackles the nation’s worst bout of inflation since the early 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.