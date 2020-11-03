FRANKFORT, Ky. | President Donald Trump’s chief ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was reelected to a seventh term in Kentucky on Election Day. In the House, Republican incumbents Andy Barr in the 6th District, Hal Rogers of the 5th District, James Comer of the 1st District, Brett Guthrie in the 2nd District and Thomas Massie of the 4th District all won reelection, as did 3rd District Democratic incumbent John Yarmuth. Voters approved a victims’ rights amendment but rejected another that would have lengthened the terms of district judges and prosecutors. Also on the ballot is a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

SENATE

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, to cap a bruising, mega-spending campaign in Kentucky. McConnell touted his leadership post and close ties to Trump as a political asset for Kentucky as he sought a seventh term. McGrath ran as a political outsider and supports term limits for senators. She described McConnell’s decades-long Senate career as a symptom of what ails American politics.

HOUSE RACES

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr defeated Democratic challenger Josh Hicks to win reelection to the 6th District seat in central Kentucky. For decades, the district stretching from the bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills had swung between Republicans and Democrats, but lately it has stayed in GOP hands.