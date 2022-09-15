U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran stopped by the Hiawatha City Hall to congratulate the police department on receiving a grant for technology. Pictured front (l-r) Mayor Bill Collins, Sen. Jerry Moran, Assist. Clerk Lindsey Kleopper, Officer Janet Jeffrey; back, Officer Dustin Winter, Clerk Barb Mauslein, Chief MIckey Gruber, City Administrator Larry Paine and Officer Justin Keller.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, second from left, visits with Police Chief Mickey Gruber, Mayor Bill Collins and City Administrator Larry Paine, along with other city personnel about grant possibilities to fix up the Clock Tower building.
Joey May | Hiawatha World
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, at right, visits with Officers Dustin Winters and Janet Jeffrey on Thursday at City Hall.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran stopped by Hiawatha City Hall ON Thursday afternoon to visit with city officials and members of the police department about a grant he helped the city obtain.
It was shortly after 2 p.m. when Sen. Moran stopped by City Hall. There he met with city officials including City Administrator Larry Paine, Mayor Bill Collins, Police Chief Mickey Gruber, among other police personnel.
As the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) and Related Agencies, Sen. Moran helped secure $30,000 in federal funds for the Hiawatha Police Department to replace outdated technology.
Police Chief Gruber said the funds — which are expected to be delivered by the end of the month — will go toward the purchase of 10 brand new tasers, replacing outdated ones.
Gruber thanked Sen. Moran for his work on the Appropriations Submittee and said this will enhance the officers’ ability to perform their duties, protect the citizens of Hiawatha and to deflect situations without having to use lethal force.
Sen. Moran said he worked with several other senators on the subcommittee to make sure law enforcement has what they need in order to make citizens safer. He acknowledged performing duties in rural communities can be a challenge due to funding, so they have also changed the way the grants are awarded through a shortened process.
While Sen. Moran was at City Hall, he also visited with Mayor Collins and Paine about grant possibilities to renovate the 1891 Clock Tower building, where City Hall is located on the bottom floor. The city has announced it is seeking to apply for Heritage Trust Funds, but Sen. Moran also told the city officials to explore rural development grants.
