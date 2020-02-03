ATCHISON, Kansas — Federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with a Kansas City firm that had a role in the fall 2016 chemical accident that produced a poisonous gas cloud over most of Atchison, Kansas, and caused many to report being sickened, though with no known permanent ill effects.

According to the office of United States Attorney Richard Hathaway of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, Harcros Chemicals Inc. agrees that it committed a negligent violation of the Clean Air Act of 1963 on or about Oct. 21, 2016. At about 7:35 a.m. that day, one of its drivers arrived to an Atchison production plant owned by MGPI, Inc. (aka Midwest Grain Products) with a commercial delivery of 30% sulfuric acid.

The Harcros driver mistakenly hooked his cargo up so that it would be deposited into a reserve of sodium hypochlorite — in essence, bleach. A chemical reaction ensued and produced a cloud of chlorine gas, which is toxic to anyone who inhales it without a protective mask. Ultimately, Hathaway's office announced, the cloud caused more than 140 people, including members of the public, first responders and employees from both MGPI and Harcros to seek medical attention.

According to Hathaway's office, Harcros and federal prosecutors have agreed that a suitable penalty would entail a fine of $1 million, with no order of restitution and no sentence of probation if the fine is paid in full before the company is formally sentenced. Hathaway's office noted that the deal is not binding on the federal judicial system and merely constitutes a recommendation by prosecutors. Under the law, a probation term of up to five years could be handed down, among other penalties.

In November 2019, MGPI pleaded guilty to a similar Clean Air Act violation in a separate federal case related to the gas incident. At that time, the company said it has taken proactive action to ensure this type of accident never happens again, and cited praise from various sectors for its post-disaster efforts. Reached via a spokeswoman, MGPI declined additional comment on Monday, in light of the Harcros development occurring in a separate federal case.

Voicemails and emails to Harcros representatives based at its Kansas City, Kansas, headquarters received no reply as of Monday afternoon.