ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two home runs, Martin Perez pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and the Texas Rangers opened a nine-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Seager went the opposite way to left-center for a two-out solo shot in the first inning to put Texas ahead to stay. His leadoff homer in the third, to right-center, made it 4-0. All six of his homers this season have come at home.
The shortstop, who joined Texas last winter on a $325 million, 10-year contract, had gone hitless in the previous four games to drop his batting average to a season-low .231.
Perez (1-2) struck out six without a walk and was charged with four runs, but only one of those was earned. The left-hander has allowed only two earned runs over 26 1/3 innings for a 0.68 ERA his last four starts.
Joe Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities.
Texas had three consecutive singles off Brad Keller (1-3) after Seager’s two-out homer in the first, with Kole Calhoun’s two-run hit making it 3-0.
Keller allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander’s season ERA went up almost a full run — from 1.74 to 2.70.
The Royals, who have lost three games in a row and eight of 10, scored three unearned runs in the seventh after the inning started with just-in third baseman Charlie Culberson making errors on consecutive plays.
Perez departed after 106 pitches with a 6-2 lead. He had twice in his previous three starts exited scoreless games — seven innings at Philadelphia last Wednesday, and six innings against Oakland — and left a 1-1 game against Houston after seven innings.
