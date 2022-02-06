Outside the Missouri Theater, a familiar piece of art is missing.
A foot is all that remains in the spot where the bronze statue "Espiritu Libre" by artist Harold Linke stood.
According to a note attached to the concrete block where the piece once was mounted, the statute was stolen on Friday. The note requests that anyone with information call the St. Joseph Police Department.
The Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph has made a post on their Facebook page containing the same information. The post also states that the theft took place Friday between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.