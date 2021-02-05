About 60 Scouts and 40 adult leaders converged on Klinefelter Farm near Hiawatha, Kansas, last weekend for the 2021 Lewis and Clark District Klondike Derby.

The Klondike is an annual competition where patrols from local Scout troops put their skills to the test by pulling a sled along a course that has several challenge stations along the way. These Scouts braved a cold and rainy weekend and came away from the event with sharpened skills, improved teamwork and many memorable stories. This was one of the three district Klondike events held in the Pony Express Council in 2021, with the other two being at Camp Geiger and near Cameron.

This year, 10 different patrols from Scout troops from Seneca, Hiawatha, St. Joseph, Atchison, Troy and Wathena competed in the event at Klinefelter Farm, and the skills tested included fire building, first aid, orienteering, geocaching, creek crossing, shooting sports and knots and lashings. Scouts had to bring all of the supplies they needed for the course on their sleds, including everything required to make a hot lunch while on the trail.

There were a total of seven patrols of boys and three patrols of girls who participated. Each sled patrol earned points for how well they completed each challenge, as well as for their teamwork and Scout spirit. Overnight camping was optional, and while some of the troops came out just for the sled course during the day on Saturday, several troops braved the cold and stayed overnight both Friday and Saturday.

This year’s top three patrols in total points earned were Troop 313 girls from Hiawatha in first place, Troop 313 boys from Hiawatha in second place and Troop 86 boys from Atchison in third place.