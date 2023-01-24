hall of Fame Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen reacts after hitting an RBI single to right field against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series in 2006 in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Scott Rolen sat with his son in the parking lot outside Indiana's Bloomington South High School in 2018, waiting to coach grade schoolers in basketball and listening on the radio for results of his first appearance on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot.

“`Dad, I think you're getting in,'” Rolen recalled 10-year-old Finn predicting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.