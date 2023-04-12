Obsessive compulsive woman aligning up pencils on a table

A women with obsessive-compulsive disorder aligns pencils accurately on a glass table. 

 Getty Images

A brain switch for obsessive-compulsive disorder has been identified by scientists.

It lies in an area known as the striatum which is involved in decision-making and motor control.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.