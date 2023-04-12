A brain switch for obsessive-compulsive disorder has been identified by scientists.
It lies in an area known as the striatum which is involved in decision-making and motor control.
The neurons are triggered by 'helper cells' called astrocytes - offering hope of new treatments.
Lead author Professor Baljit Khakh, of the University of California Los Angeles, said "Our research has revealed a new cellular mechanism, which not only involves neurons – something we already knew – but also involves astrocytes, working together.
"Now we could expand our research in this area to cover additional mechanisms and cells."
The breakthrough could lead to better therapies for a range of compulsive disorders. Uncontrollable urges can be life-threatening, leading to obesity, substance abuse, or financial ruin.
Nearly one billion people worldwide suffer from obsessive-compulsive behaviors, yet our mechanistic understanding of them is incomplete, and effective therapeutics are unavailable.
They are highly prevalent in the general population and cause significant distress to the individual.
Mental health charities report the number of people seeking help for obsessive-compulsive disorders has risen sharply since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recent research has found COVID-19 can trigger and worsen obsessive-compulsive disorders. Stress and anxiety levels have increased among people, leading not only to psychological conditions but also to increased risks of substance abuse.
Experiments on mice discovered a protein associated with OCD and repetitive behaviors in neurons was also found in astrocytes.
It suggests therapeutic strategies targeting astrocytes and neurons may be useful for OCD and potentially other brain disorders.
OCD, a lifelong anxiety disorder characterized by repetitive thoughts and actions, affects an estimated 2-3% of the US population in their lifetimes, though its prevalence may be higher due to underreporting and underdiagnosis.
Psychotherapy, antidepressant medication, or both are typically prescribed for OCD, but available treatment is ineffective for a sizable share of patients.
Technological advances have made it more feasible to study atrocytes, which are complex cells.
Co-author Joselyn Soto, a Ph.D. student in the lab, said: "We really have to look at the proteins because they are very complex and diverse.
"Depending on which cell expresses which proteins, we can predict the functions of that cell."
The researchers used multiple approaches to isolate and visualize proteins across neurons and astrocytes within the striatum.
When they compared proteins found in neurons and astrocytes, they unexpectedly discovered both contained a protein associated with OCD known as SAPAP3.
The researchers tested their findings by inserting the SAPAP3 protein back into neurons and astrocytes of mice that had been genetically modified to lack the gene that makes the protein.
They found that the two types of cells interacted in different ways when they measured the protein’s effects on compulsion and anxiety, two of the typical hallmarks of OCD.
The mice no longer compulsively groomed themselves after the SAPAP3 protein was delivered back to astrocytes and neurons, suggesting that both types of cells could be valid targets for treatments aimed at curbing compulsion.
However, only neurons with the SAPAP3 protein were associated with reduced anxiety in the mice, suggesting that astrocytes would not be a good target for anxiety treatments in OCD.
Soto said future research would delve deeper into how the interactions between these cells affect behavior.
"These are both major cell types – one doesn’t work without the other," she said.
"We really wanted to understand how these multicellular interactions within this brain region give rise to these complex behaviors, including compulsion and anxiety."
The unexpected findings demonstrated the value of pursuing fundamental biology questions to help form new ideas about the basis of diseases.
"This started from a basic question: What proteins make up this complex cell? At the outset, we couldn't have predicted its potential relevance to OCD," professor Khakh said.
The study is published in the journal Nature.
