WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Friday night after Max Scherzer passed Cy Young on baseball’s career strikeouts list.

The lefty-batting Schwarber connected on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Alex Young (0-3), sending a drive to right that traveled an estimated 463 feet for his first homer for Washington.

Brad Hand (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the win. The Nationals allowed just three hits.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out the side in the seventh while passing Cy Young to move into 22nd place on baseball’s strikeout list. He finished with 10 on the day, giving him 2,808 for his career.

Rays 8, Yankees 2

NEW YORK | Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the first inning off opener Nick Nelson (0-2), and Tampa Bay kept up its domination of New York, setting off frustrated fans who caused a brief interruption.

The young, athletic Rays spurted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings, including during last year’s Division Series. New York walked seven Rays, had just three hits, struck out 14 times and made three errors that led to three unearned runs.

Braves 5, Cubs 2

CHICAGO | Kyle Wright plunked four Chicago batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, and Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning for Atlanta.

Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.

Marlins 4, Giants 1

MIAMI | Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and Miami beat San Francisco.

Marte’s shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.

Orioles 5, Rangers 2

ARLINGTON, Texas | Rio Ruiz and D.J. Stewart homered, Jorge López struck out eight in five innings and Baltimore topped Texas for its latest road win.

No. 9 hitter Freddy Galvis had two extra-base hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who improved to 5-2 on the road this season. They were 1-6 on their first homestand, and had to play two doubleheaders against Seattle in the previous three days after a couple of postponements.

Reds 10, Indians 3

CINCINNATI | Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and Cincinnati cruised past Cleveland.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Pirates 6, Brewers 1

MILWAUKEE | JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and Pittsburgh extended its recent surge by beating Milwaukee.

Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven. Adam Frazier added a two-run triple.

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

OAKLAND, Calif. | Frankie Montas allowed two hits in six sharp innings and the Oakland Athletics won their sixth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Friday night.

After opening the season with six consecutive losses, the A’s are back at .500 after 14 games thanks to their follow-up winning streak.