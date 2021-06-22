DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit's six-run fourth inning.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Detroit took a 6-0 lead in the fourth. With one out and Akil Baddoo on second, Nomar Mazara hit a grounder back to Oviedo. Oviedo threw to third, hoping to get Baddoo, but the throw was several feet behind Nolan Arenado. Baddoo scored easily and Mazara reached third before Lars Nootbaar retrieved the ball from the left-field corner.
Oviedo walked the next two hitters, loading the bases, and Jake Rogers hit a two-run double to left. Robbie Grossman struck out, and Schoop hit a 2-0 pitch over the Cardinals bullpen for a three-run homer.
Nootbaar's sacrifice fly made it 6-1 in the fifth, and Paul Goldschmidt chased Skubal with a two-out, two-run double.
Harold Castro's squeeze bunt put the Tigers ahead 7-3 in bottom of the fifth, and Rogers followed with an RBI triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.