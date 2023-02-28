School Shooting-St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Survivors of a deadly school shooting in St. Louis on Tuesday shared art, music and stories about gun violence at the Missouri Capitol while advocating for lawmakers to act.

“We want to hear the specific actions you are taking to prevent tragedies like this one from happening again in our state and our country," 17-year-old Bryanna Love told reporters. “We — all of us — deserve more than empty promises. We deserve action.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.