ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY: No school.
TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, garden greens, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: Cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, fish on bun, corn, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.