ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY: Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY: Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

HIGH SCHOOL

  • MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, French fries, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY: Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, chocolate chip cookie, southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

