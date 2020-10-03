ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Turkey burger with cheese, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, french fries, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Turkey burger with cheese, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, french fries, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, carrots with ranch, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Turkey burger with cheese, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, french fries, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, chocolate chip cookie, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.