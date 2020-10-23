180603_local_lunchpic (copy)
News-Press Now

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, green beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • TUESDAY: Soft shell taco

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY:

    • Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • THURSDAY:

    • Orange chicken with rice

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY:

    • No school.

    MIDDLE SCHOOL

    MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, green beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY:

    • Soft shell taco

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY:

    • Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • THURSDAY:

    • Orange chicken with rice

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY:

    • No school.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, french fries, carrots with ranch, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • TUESDAY: Soft shell taco

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • FRIDAY: No school.

