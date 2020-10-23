ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, green beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.WEDNESDAY:
Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.THURSDAY:
Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.FRIDAY:
No school.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, green beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.TUESDAY:
Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.WEDNESDAY:
Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.THURSDAY:
Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.FRIDAY:
No school.
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, french fries, carrots with ranch, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
TUESDAY: Soft shell taco, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cauliflower dipper, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
FRIDAY: No school.