ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Chicken patty on bun

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, green beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY:

    • Walking taco

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY:

    • Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, roll, cheesy potatoes, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • THURSDAY: Breakfast for lunch

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • FRIDAY: Pizza

  • , fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

