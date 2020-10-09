ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Mini corn dogs, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, baked beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Mozzarella cheese sticks, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY: Mini corn dogs, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, baked beans, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Mozzarella cheese sticks, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cucumber slices, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, chocolate chip cookie, southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.