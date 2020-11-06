ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Mini corndogs, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, green beans, cheesy potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli cuts, cucumber slices, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pizza, fish on bun, corn, cherry tomatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.

HIGH SCHOOL

