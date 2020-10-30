180603_local_lunchpic (copy)
Buy Now
News-Press Now

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • TUESDAY:

    • Nachos

  • , ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • WEDNESDAY:

    • Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • THURSDAY:

    • Chicken nuggets

  • , PB&J sandwich, homemade roll, green beans, cheesy potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
  • FRIDAY:

    • Pizza

  • , fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

    • MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.
  • HIGH SCHOOL

    • Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.

    Tags