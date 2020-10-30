ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.TUESDAY:
Nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.WEDNESDAY:
Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.THURSDAY:
Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, homemade roll, green beans, cheesy potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.FRIDAY:
Pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.
MIDDLE SCHOOLSecondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.HIGH SCHOOL
