ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: BBQ meatball sub

, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baked beans, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY:

Nachos

, ham and cheese sandwich, refried beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY:

Elementary schools do not meet in person on Wednesdays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THURSDAY:

Chicken nuggets

, PB&J sandwich, homemade roll, green beans, cheesy potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY:

Pizza

, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Secondary schools are using a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lunches vary by location and are not listed at this time.

HIGH SCHOOL

