The outgoing chief spokesperson for the St. Joseph School District will be replaced by a Missouri businesswoman and former local resident.

Eileen Houston-Stewart, a veteran public relations and marketing specialist for public education agencies around the country, will take over for Bridget Blevins as director of communications for the St. Joseph schools on July 1. Blevins will conclude her position at the end of Fiscal Year 2020, June 30, before transitioning to a similar role at Omaha Public Schools, the largest K-12 public education agency in Nebraska.

Houston-Stewart has experience in broadcast journalism and in the nonprofit private sector, namely as director of communications for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. She has previously worked as a representative for the DeKalb County School District, Kansas City Public Schools, Liberty Public Schools, the Fort Worth Independent School District and Cincinnati Public Schools.

She last worked as president and owner of the Liberty, Missouri, firm called HoustonStewart Consulting. Eileen Houston-Stewart graduated from William Jewell College, also in Liberty, where she studied communication and public relations. She belongs to the Missouri Public Relations Association.

The St. Joseph School District Board of Education approved a one-year contract for Houston-Stewart during an executive session conducted without a public audience on May 26, to safeguard personnel privacy. The contract is worth about $92,000, according to the district. Like Blevins, Houston-Stewart will work for the office of the superintendent of schools, Dr. Doug Van Zyl.