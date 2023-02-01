School Voucher Battles

Private and home school students, their parents and advocates crowed part of the second floor of the Kansas Statehouse for a rally for giving parents tax dollars earmarked for public schools and allowing them to spend it how they choose on education Wednesday in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law.

A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was available online Tuesday, a day after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House.

