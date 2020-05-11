On Tuesday, the St. Joseph School District will be collecting, for all grades, the remaining laptops and other take-home district property that supported online education this year.

This schedule applies to Benton, Lafayette and Central high schools, according to social media announcements from Monday afternoon. Previously announced schedules have been shelved in light of anticipated rainfall this week.

Staff and faculty will be on hand to collect all devices in designated parking lot spaces; students and families will be able to drive through and drop off devices without exiting their vehicles. Library books and other borrowed property will be accepted as well.

Students who continue to have a need for devices, for purposes such as taking online AP exams, will be permitted to keep them as long as necessary.