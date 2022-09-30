The Savannah Savages continued their undefeated campaign Friday night by defeating MEC rival Cameron 41-6.
The Savages were met with little resistance once again, creating separation from the Dragons early and never letting up.
Wide receiver Alex Hopper and running back Cade Chappell left their stamp on the first half, scoring two touchdowns a piece which contributed to the Savages 28-0 lead at halftime.
First year head coach Anthony Hays of Savannah praised the play of his defense which played stout in the first half, keeping the Cameron offense out of the red zone.
“I thought they did a good job stopping the run. They’re a run oriented team and with that comes physicality, so I thought our defense stood up to the challenge,” said Hays.
There wasn’t much disparity in the amount of plays run by both teams. Savannah ran 48 plays compared to Cameron’s 47. However, the Savages outgained the Dragons 357 to 155. The loss on Friday dropped the Dragons to 2-4 in the first year of Wes Bell as head coach.
“He is a heck of a coach. They play really really hard. It was a physical game. I think he’s gonna get that program going,” said Hays. “They are not going to be an easy out for people with the way they play and that’s a testament, I think, to him.”
A team has yet to knock off the Savages this season and they’re riding a wave they haven’t ridden in a few years. The win Friday night is the first time Savannah has won six games in a row in a season since 2019, when they last won a district championship. The players kept their foot on the gas throughout the entirety of the game, staying focused on playing until the final whistle, which Hays says comes down to discipline.
“We try to make a big deal out of everything. I think how you do anything is how you do everything,” said Hays. All those little things that you demand out of the kids adds up to a disciplined team.”
Quarterback Ethan Dudeck connected on 5 of 8 passes for 82 yards. Chappell finished the game with 183 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
