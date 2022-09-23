The Savannah Savages maintained their undefeated season in convincing fashion on Friday, defeating the Benton Cardinals 54-22 Friday night.
The conference win improves Savannah’s record to 5-0 on the year, building on the stellar turnaround in Anthony Hays’ first season as head coach.
“It feels good. We’re excited; I’m happy for the kids. They work hard. They put in a lot of work in practice and the summer. We’re excited. We’re gonna keep it rolling,” said Hays.
The Savages found their rhythm on offense early as they scored on their first drive of the game on a nine-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck to junior Zayden Snapp to put Savannah on top 7-0 early in the first quarter. Benton would then answer on their second possession of the game when quarterback Jaxson Rich found senior Denver Domann for a touchdown that cut the Savannah lead to 7-6.
After Benton’s first touchdown, the Savages would continue to find ways to score while also limiting the scoring of the Cardinals, as they outscored them 47-16 the rest of the game. Be it these two teams are in the same district, Friday night’s contest may or may not be the last time these two conference rivals face off this season.
“I think they’re really improved. Their coaching staff’s done a great job. They’re gonna be a tough out for anybody,” said Hays. “They have some talented players. They played hard for four quarters. I think that’s a testament to those kids and the coaching staff, very quality opponent.”
Senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck had three touchdown passes in the first half even though he wasn’t required to do much through the air. Hays liked what he saw from one of his leaders.
“I thought Ethan played extremely well,” said Hays. “He only had about 10 pass attempts. I think he was like seven of 10 with three touchdown passes. That’s pretty good, a pretty productive night,” said Hays.
Savannah will once again look to remain perfect on the season next Friday when they face off against the Cameron Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.