Vegetarian cuisine in India is very flavorful. Vegetarian dishes in Indian cuisine showcase vegetables at their finest and are full of warming spices and aromatic flavors.
In the southern region of India, many individuals are skilled at making a dish known as "dosa." Uttappam is a type of dosa that can be flavored with tomatoes, onions or grated cheese. This dosa recipe for "Semolina Pancake with Onion and Cilantro (Rava Uttappam)" courtesy of "India's Vegetarian Cooking" (Kyle Cathie Limited) by Monisha Bharadwaj, gets its punch from onion and cilantro and can be enjoyed hot right from the pan.
Semolina Pancake with Onion and Cilantro (Rava Uttappam)
Serves 4
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 heaping cup coarse semolina
Pinch of turmeric
Salt, to taste
Handful of cilantro leaves, finely chopped
2 fresh green chiles, finely chopped
Sunflower oil for shallow frying
Combine the onion, semolina, turmeric, salt, cilantro and chiles in a mixing bowl. Pour in enough cold water to make a batter of pouring consistency, almost like thick custard.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the center and spread it in quick circles to form a flattish disc about 4 inches in diameter. Cover the pan and let the pancake cook in its steam.
Flip the pancake over when the underside has turned gold and spotted. Cook the other side by dotting the edges with some oil and covering the pan. Keep warm.
Make all the pancakes similarly and serve hot with chutney.
