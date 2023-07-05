Semolina Pancake with Onion and Cilantro (Rava Uttappam)

Vegetarian cuisine in India is very flavorful. Vegetarian dishes in Indian cuisine showcase vegetables at their finest and are full of warming spices and aromatic flavors.

In the southern region of India, many individuals are skilled at making a dish known as "dosa." Uttappam is a type of dosa that can be flavored with tomatoes, onions or grated cheese. This dosa recipe for "Semolina Pancake with Onion and Cilantro (Rava Uttappam)" courtesy of "India's Vegetarian Cooking" (Kyle Cathie Limited) by Monisha Bharadwaj, gets its punch from onion and cilantro and can be enjoyed hot right from the pan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.