Obit Sam Gooden

Sam Gooden of The Impressions performs during The Message in the Music concert in conjunction with the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in 2011 in Washington. 

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.

His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. His death was first reported by WRCB-TV in Chattanooga.

