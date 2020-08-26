A predicted drop in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet reflected in the City of St. Joseph's budget, which could mean a shortfall was avoided.

During a Mayor's Blue Ribbon Audit Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, the group saw a financial presentation that showed revenues to be in decent shape at the end of June, which is also the end of the fiscal year.

Earlier this year, the city was bracing for a nearly $2 million loss in revenues across all accounts caused by the economy being partially shut down during shelter-in-place orders and voluntary closures.

The report showed that sales tax revenue is actually up nearly 4% over this time last year.

"A lot of people, apparently, are staying home and spending money here and our bigger businesses continue to operate during the pandemic, and a lot of our smaller businesses are back up and running." Mayor Bill McMurray said. "So, I think we're very fortunate that we're not taking the huge hit."

The report, which was put together by the Administrative Services financial staff, urged caution on future budget decisions. "Even though numbers were positive to round out the fiscal year, it is hard to predict what will happen in FY21 if the virus continues," the report reads.

It points out that the cancellation of major events and festivals, including Chiefs Training Camp, could lead to future losses.

Sales tax brought in a total of around $39.5 million in revenues for the period ending June 30, which is the highest amount in the last five years. The lowest was in 2017 when $37.4 million was reported.

Use tax revenue also ended up higher than expected and has been going up over the last five years. That tax brought in $4.4 million, primarily to be used on streets, after surviving a 7.4% dip during the third quarter. Director of Administrative Services Tom Mahoney said that those numbers fluctuate month-to-month and are difficult to predict.

Revenues from the landfill are up and have been climbing since tipping fee prices were changed in 2018. The pandemic did not show any negative effect on this trend.

Sewer Revenues were down 3.3% over last year and brought in $30.6 million. Improvements made in systems for industrial users and the South Side Sewer District were listed as possible reasons for the slight drop. McMurray said a project to reduce costs at the Water Protection facility and the refinancing of sewer bonds will not only help with the finances of that fund, but should help keep user fees down.

While the Gaming Initiatives fund is starting to go up after the casino was closed last fiscal year due to the pandemic, the Cell Phone Program budget, another discretionary fund, is seeing problems.

With the Cell Phone fund, the city reported a $631,265 difference between revenue and expenditures, which raised some concerns.

"We have to be concerned about it," McMurray said. "We're hoping that the revenues that come in this year are sufficient to honor the commitments that we've already made."

Overall, McMurray said he believes the budget is in good shape. The entire budget ended FY20 with nearly $93 million in the fund balance, which is over $10 million more than the beginning fund balance.

The city's annual financial audit is about to begin, and an ongoing processes audit could result in a final presentation to the City Council soon.