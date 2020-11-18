Lowe's-Bonuses

Customers walk into a Lowe’s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Lowe’s sales surged in the third quarter as more people took on projects at home during the epidemic.

Shares, however, slumped 6% Wednesday on an outlook that some saw as pessimistic.

Revenue increased to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago. That beat the $21.08 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Online sales soared 106%, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1%. Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 30.4%.

Lowe’s earned $692 million, or 91 cents per share, for the period ended Oct. 30. That included a $1.1 billion pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt related to its third-quarter $3 billion cash tender offer. A year earlier the company earned $1 billion, or $1.36 per share.

Lowe’s has said it will outline next month how it plans to expand its market share in the $800 billion home improvement sector.