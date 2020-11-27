NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill intends to treat the next couple of games on the New Orleans Saints’ schedule as if the trajectory of his career as an NFL quarterback is in the balance.

“There are a lot of really great players that didn’t get an opportunity in the NFL and these opportunities are few and far between,” said Hill, who knows better after not getting his first NFL start at QB until last weekend — at age 30.

If this is indeed Hill’s audition to succeed 41-year-old starter Drew Brees long term, then it’s off to a promising start.

In a 24-9 victory over Atlanta last weekend, Hill completed 78.3% of his passes for 233 yards without an interception and ran for two touchdowns.

But one good game does not a career make, and Hill will have to show he can reliably and consistently keep the Saints’ offense moving, with the next test coming at Denver this Sunday.

Saints coach Sean Payton reiterated this week that Hill’s evolution in New Orleans never eclipsed the original vision the Saints had for the former BYU quarterback when they claimed him off waivers from Green Bay.

“Make no mistake, when we claimed him off the film, it was as a quarterback,” Payton said. “Our vision was not as those other things. Those are end results after he was here.

Hill had major injuries in four of his five seasons at BYU: a knee injury, a bone fracture in his leg, a foot fracture and a hyper-extended elbow.

Since arriving in New Orleans, Hill said he has intently studied and sought to emulate the way the record-setting Brees prepares mentally and on the field.